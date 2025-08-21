Left Menu

India's New Bill: A Crackdown on Online Money Games

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill aims to curb the adverse effects of online money games and promote eSports. The Bill reflects India's ambition to become a hub for gaming, innovation, and creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:45 IST
India's New Bill: A Crackdown on Online Money Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold legislative move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill will have far-reaching implications in saving society from the dangers of online money gaming.

The statement came shortly after the Indian Parliament approved the proposed legislation, marking a significant step towards regulating the online gaming sector.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the new law underscores India's dedication to fostering a gaming environment rich in creativity and innovation, while at the same time mitigating the harmful repercussions of online monetary games and supporting the burgeoning eSports scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025