India's New Bill: A Crackdown on Online Money Games
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill aims to curb the adverse effects of online money games and promote eSports. The Bill reflects India's ambition to become a hub for gaming, innovation, and creativity.
In a bold legislative move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill will have far-reaching implications in saving society from the dangers of online money gaming.
The statement came shortly after the Indian Parliament approved the proposed legislation, marking a significant step towards regulating the online gaming sector.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the new law underscores India's dedication to fostering a gaming environment rich in creativity and innovation, while at the same time mitigating the harmful repercussions of online monetary games and supporting the burgeoning eSports scene.
