India's New Bill: A Crackdown on Online Money Games

In a bold legislative move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill will have far-reaching implications in saving society from the dangers of online money gaming.

The statement came shortly after the Indian Parliament approved the proposed legislation, marking a significant step towards regulating the online gaming sector.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the new law underscores India's dedication to fostering a gaming environment rich in creativity and innovation, while at the same time mitigating the harmful repercussions of online monetary games and supporting the burgeoning eSports scene.

