Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Stronger Disaster Preparedness

In response to devastating flash floods in Kishtwar and Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged officials to create disaster mitigation plans. Emphasizing relief and rehabilitation, he stressed the importance of sustained strategies for vulnerable areas, while current priorities center on aid and restoring essential services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:57 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Stronger Disaster Preparedness
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of Kishtwar and Kathua's severe flash floods, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed officials to devise medium- and long-term disaster mitigation strategies to safeguard vulnerable areas.

During a high-level meeting, Abdullah reviewed ongoing relief efforts and stressed the urgency of deploying rapid assistance for those affected, ensuring the prompt restoration of essential services, and establishing resilient measures against future calamities.

Abdullah underscored the importance of comprehensive disaster preparedness, as he affirmed the state's commitment to aid victims, reconstruct damaged homes, and revitalize disrupted infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025