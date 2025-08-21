Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Stronger Disaster Preparedness

In the aftermath of Kishtwar and Kathua's severe flash floods, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed officials to devise medium- and long-term disaster mitigation strategies to safeguard vulnerable areas.

During a high-level meeting, Abdullah reviewed ongoing relief efforts and stressed the urgency of deploying rapid assistance for those affected, ensuring the prompt restoration of essential services, and establishing resilient measures against future calamities.

Abdullah underscored the importance of comprehensive disaster preparedness, as he affirmed the state's commitment to aid victims, reconstruct damaged homes, and revitalize disrupted infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)