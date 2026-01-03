Diplomatic Push Intensifies: Ukraine's Path to Peace and Reconstruction

European national security advisers convened in Kyiv on Saturday to deliberate on peace proposals as the US intensifies diplomatic efforts to resolve the nearly 4-year-old Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with European leaders next week, marking a significant diplomatic chapter.

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's chief negotiator, indicated a busy agenda with focus on security and economic issues, highlighting the presence of Canadian and NATO representatives alongside European counterparts. The discussions are centered on coordination of security guarantees involving Ukrainian forces, European-led troops, and US backup support as outlined by negotiator Oleksandr Bevz.

Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka announced a consensus among international partners for an economic support package worth USD 800 billion over the next decade, contingent on Ukraine's EU accession reforms. This package, based on estimates from global financial institutions, aims to address compensation, reconstruction, and economic growth, though funding sources remain under deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)