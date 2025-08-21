Mithi River Scam: Contractor's Arrest Sparks Political Controversy

A contractor involved in the alleged Rs 65-crore Mithi river desilting scam was remanded in police custody until August 26 by a local court. The accused, Shershing Rathod, claims he is being targeted for raising his voice against systemic corruption and supporting a particular political party.

According to the police, Rathod allegedly created fake Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and received Rs 29.62 crore through fraudulent billing. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) requested Rathod's custody for further investigation into these serious allegations, including forging documents under a dead person's name.

However, Rathod's lawyer Sandeep Maurya argues that the charges are politically motivated and that his client's arrest is to silence his criticism of corruption. Despite claims of past anticipatory bail, the court acknowledged that the current charges present a broader investigation scope than previously registered cases.

