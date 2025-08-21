Left Menu

Karnataka Offers 50% Off on Traffic Violation Penalties: Limited Time!

The Karnataka government announced a 50% reduction in penalties for unresolved traffic violations recorded via the Police Department's mobile e-challan system. This concession is effective from August 23 to September 12. The initiative aims to encourage compliance and promote road safety, as urged by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:12 IST
Karnataka Offers 50% Off on Traffic Violation Penalties: Limited Time!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has unveiled a limited-time 50% concession on penalties for unresolved traffic violations, recorded via the Police Department's mobile e-challan system. This initiative, outlined in a government order dated August 21, will be in effect from August 23 to September 12, providing a window for citizens to clear their dues.

While a similar concession for Transport Department cases prior to 2018-19 was considered, the government opted to limit this concession solely to the Police Department's e-challan cases. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has made payment options available through its website, mobile app, or local traffic police stations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged citizens to take advantage of this opportunity, emphasizing the government's commitment to promoting road safety and encouraging adherence to traffic regulations. Citizens are encouraged to settle their pending fines and diligently follow traffic rules for public safety and convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

 India
2
NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misconduct

NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Miscond...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

 India
4
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manufacturers turn to AI to combat global supply chain disruptions

Rural electrification powers education gains across the Global South

Why future artificial general intelligence may not seek power like humans?

Bullying and cyberbullying demand stronger, enforceable EU education policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025