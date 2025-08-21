Karnataka Offers 50% Off on Traffic Violation Penalties: Limited Time!

The Karnataka government has unveiled a limited-time 50% concession on penalties for unresolved traffic violations, recorded via the Police Department's mobile e-challan system. This initiative, outlined in a government order dated August 21, will be in effect from August 23 to September 12, providing a window for citizens to clear their dues.

While a similar concession for Transport Department cases prior to 2018-19 was considered, the government opted to limit this concession solely to the Police Department's e-challan cases. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has made payment options available through its website, mobile app, or local traffic police stations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged citizens to take advantage of this opportunity, emphasizing the government's commitment to promoting road safety and encouraging adherence to traffic regulations. Citizens are encouraged to settle their pending fines and diligently follow traffic rules for public safety and convenience.

