Swift Relief: Uttarakhand's Urgent Ex-Gratia Directive
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has set a 72-hour deadline for ex-gratia payments following a natural disaster-related death. Officials are instructed to expedite the process, while damage assessments are underway to secure central government aid amidst ongoing monsoon disruptions.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mandated that ex-gratia payments be disbursed within 72 hours following a natural disaster-related fatality. This directive aims to expedite assistance to affected families.
State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman conveyed the chief minister's instructions in a meeting with district magistrates. He emphasized that, even if delays occur, payments must be completed within a week. Suman also directed urgent assessments of monsoon-induced damages to facilitate requests for additional central funding.
A central government team is slated to visit the region to evaluate the impact of recent rains and floods. District magistrates have been instructed to prepare comprehensive presentations for this delegation to ensure swift action and relief for affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal's Monsoon Havoc: Global Warming and Rising Rainfall Intensities
Nationwide Kharif Sowing Shows Promising Start Amid Monsoon Surplus
Tragic Monsoon Mishap Claims Lives in Barabanki
Rajasthan's Rain Forecast: A Break in the Monsoon Saga
Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Havoc: Roads Blocked, Infrastructure Hit