Left Menu

Trade Talks: Carney and Trump Tackle Economic Hurdles

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed trade challenges and opportunities in a recent phone call. Despite ongoing efforts, the leaders have not yet reached a new economic and security deal. Tensions have heightened since tariffs on Canadian goods were increased by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 00:29 IST
Trade Talks: Carney and Trump Tackle Economic Hurdles

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a 'productive and wide-ranging conversation' regarding trade challenges, according to a statement from Carney's office. The dialogue marks the first exchange between the two leaders since June, amidst ongoing trade tensions.

The call underscored the continuing difficulties in negotiations as both nations strive towards a revamped economic and security partnership. Despite several discussions over recent months, a definitive agreement remains out of reach.

Trade relations suffered a setback recently when President Trump increased tariffs on Canadian imports to 35% from 25%. The move was justified by the White House as a response to Canada's alleged inaction on fentanyl smuggling and perceived trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025