Trade Talks: Carney and Trump Tackle Economic Hurdles

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a 'productive and wide-ranging conversation' regarding trade challenges, according to a statement from Carney's office. The dialogue marks the first exchange between the two leaders since June, amidst ongoing trade tensions.

The call underscored the continuing difficulties in negotiations as both nations strive towards a revamped economic and security partnership. Despite several discussions over recent months, a definitive agreement remains out of reach.

Trade relations suffered a setback recently when President Trump increased tariffs on Canadian imports to 35% from 25%. The move was justified by the White House as a response to Canada's alleged inaction on fentanyl smuggling and perceived trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)