Left Menu

Judicial Ruling Challenges Trump's Legal Maneuvers

A U.S. judge invalidated Alina Habba's appointment as acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, impacting ongoing federal cases. This decision hinders the Trump administration's efforts to retain Habba and suggests potential disruption in numerous federal cases. The Justice Department continues to assert Habba's legitimacy despite the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 02:24 IST
Judicial Ruling Challenges Trump's Legal Maneuvers

In a pivotal decision on Thursday, a U.S. judge determined that Alina Habba, previously serving as a personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, was unlawfully appointed as the acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. This verdict is a significant setback for Trump's Justice Department, which made efforts to retain Habba in her position despite a judicial decision restricting her interim tenure.

Judge Matthew Brann stated that Habba wasn't lawfully performing her duties, as her appointment was contested by defendants in separate cases involving alleged drug operations and fraud. The defendants argued against procedural strategies employed by the Trump administration to prolong Habba's role as the federal prosecutor in New Jersey.

The ruling might lead to similar legal contests and potentially freeze hundreds of federal criminal cases. The Justice Department maintains that Habba's appointment was legitimate. The Trump administration accuses New Jersey's federal judges of political bias, arguing for the reinstatement of personnel loyal to the President.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025