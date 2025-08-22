Judicial Ruling Challenges Trump's Legal Maneuvers

In a pivotal decision on Thursday, a U.S. judge determined that Alina Habba, previously serving as a personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, was unlawfully appointed as the acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. This verdict is a significant setback for Trump's Justice Department, which made efforts to retain Habba in her position despite a judicial decision restricting her interim tenure.

Judge Matthew Brann stated that Habba wasn't lawfully performing her duties, as her appointment was contested by defendants in separate cases involving alleged drug operations and fraud. The defendants argued against procedural strategies employed by the Trump administration to prolong Habba's role as the federal prosecutor in New Jersey.

The ruling might lead to similar legal contests and potentially freeze hundreds of federal criminal cases. The Justice Department maintains that Habba's appointment was legitimate. The Trump administration accuses New Jersey's federal judges of political bias, arguing for the reinstatement of personnel loyal to the President.

(With inputs from agencies.)