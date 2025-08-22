Panic at Villanova: Active Shooter Scare Before Classes Begin
An active shooter report at Villanova University caused chaos just before classes began, leading to lockdowns and shelter-in-place directives. Students and faculty were left in confusion and fear as police and university alerts provided scarce information. The incident underscored community concerns about campus safety.
- Country:
- Italy
Villanova University faced a terrifying situation Thursday as police responded to a report of an active shooter on campus, mere days before the semester commencement. The incident stirred panic among students and staff, with university alerts advising lockdown measures and avoidance of certain areas.
Radnor Township authorities reinforced the urgency, instructing residents and students to shelter in place. With new student orientation underway, videos circulated depicting crowds hurriedly seeking safety within campus buildings. Faculty members expressed concern over limited information during the unfolding crisis.
State Rep Lisa Borowski, representing Villanova's district, voiced serious concern after receiving local police alerts. Villanova, a significant institution in Philadelphia's Main Line area, also garnered attention this year as the alma mater of the newly appointed Pope Leo XIV.
(With inputs from agencies.)