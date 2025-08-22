Panic at Villanova: Active Shooter Scare Before Classes Begin

Villanova University faced a terrifying situation Thursday as police responded to a report of an active shooter on campus, mere days before the semester commencement. The incident stirred panic among students and staff, with university alerts advising lockdown measures and avoidance of certain areas.

Radnor Township authorities reinforced the urgency, instructing residents and students to shelter in place. With new student orientation underway, videos circulated depicting crowds hurriedly seeking safety within campus buildings. Faculty members expressed concern over limited information during the unfolding crisis.

State Rep Lisa Borowski, representing Villanova's district, voiced serious concern after receiving local police alerts. Villanova, a significant institution in Philadelphia's Main Line area, also garnered attention this year as the alma mater of the newly appointed Pope Leo XIV.

