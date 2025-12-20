Left Menu

Modi's Guwahati Visit: Strategic BJP Gathering Ahead of Assam Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati to lead a strategic meeting with 280 party leaders, focusing on the upcoming assembly polls. During his two-day visit, he led a roadshow, unveiled a statue, and addressed a public meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pivotal visit to the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati on Saturday evening. The visit was marked by a strategic meeting with approximately 280 party leaders, all part of the preparations for next year's assembly elections.

Modi's visit involved a grand display as he led an extensive 3.8-km roadshow starting from Sarusajai to Vajpayee Bhawan in the Basistha area of the city, marking his first visit to the headquarters since its inauguration in October 2022.

During the two-day tour, the Prime Minister also unveiled a statue of Assam's first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, and a new airport terminus, besides addressing a gathering to resonate with the local populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

