SPUWAC's Campaign Against Child Abuse and Empowerment of Women

The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) has ramped up its efforts to address online sexual abuse of minors and child pornography in Delhi. According to official data, the unit forwarded 1,197 leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2025, resulting in 60 registered FIRs.

This represents a significant drop from 2024's numbers, when 136 FIRs were filed based on 1,809 forwarded leads. The decline comes amidst SPUWAC's continuous work, managing leads across jurisdictions and collaborating with other states to combat child exploitation beyond Delhi's borders.

In addition to tackling child abuse, SPUWAC remains a major advocate for women's rights. The unit has organized 16,922 self-defense training programs since 2002, equipping over 30 lakh women and girls. In 2025 alone, over four lakh were trained, marking the highest annual figure to date, amidst ongoing efforts to promote justice and safety through strategic partnerships.