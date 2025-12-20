Prostitution Racket Cracked: Rescue in Beed City

The police have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket in Beed city, Maharashtra, rescuing a woman subjected to the illegal trade, an official disclosed on Saturday.

On Friday, acting on specific inputs, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit launched a raid on a house in the Palvan Chowk area, employing a decoy to unearth the operation. They managed to rescue a woman, who informed them about the involvement of an agent, Ashok Gadale, and one Asha Pawar, who were forcing girls into soliciting clients.

The authorities have charged the suspects under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official stated.