Prostitution Racket Cracked: Rescue in Beed City
Police in Beed City, Maharashtra, dismantled a prostitution racket and rescued a woman forced into the trade. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit acted on a tip-off, using a decoy operation to uncover the crime. Two perpetrators have been charged under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:05 IST
- India
The police have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket in Beed city, Maharashtra, rescuing a woman subjected to the illegal trade, an official disclosed on Saturday.
On Friday, acting on specific inputs, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit launched a raid on a house in the Palvan Chowk area, employing a decoy to unearth the operation. They managed to rescue a woman, who informed them about the involvement of an agent, Ashok Gadale, and one Asha Pawar, who were forcing girls into soliciting clients.
The authorities have charged the suspects under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official stated.
