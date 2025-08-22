New Zealand Tourism Board Welcomes Six Appointments to Strengthen Sector

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has announced the appointment of five new members and one reappointment to the New Zealand Tourism Board, the body responsible for overseeing Tourism New Zealand and shaping the country’s international visitor strategy.

The new appointments, which bring together seasoned leaders from across business, marketing, and tourism sectors, are expected to play a key role in driving growth and ensuring the industry remains one of New Zealand’s largest and most resilient export earners.

Fresh Leadership for Tourism New Zealand

The incoming members are:

Chris Roberts – A respected figure in the tourism industry, with extensive leadership experience in strategy and policy.

Jane Patterson – A governance and business leader with a strong track record in stakeholder engagement.

Jonathan Cameron – Brings experience in tourism development and market promotion.

Piers Bebbington – Known for his commercial expertise and connections within international markets.

Kevin Malloy – An experienced marketing executive with a background in global advertising and destination branding.

Alongside them, Jacqui Walshe has been reappointed for a further two-year term, ensuring continuity on the Board.

Minister Upston said the appointments bring “a wealth of knowledge and experience that will strengthen the Board’s efforts to market New Zealand as a visitor destination, maximising the long-term economic benefits to this beautiful country.”

Tourism’s Role in New Zealand’s Economy

Tourism is currently New Zealand’s second-largest export industry, a sector that has been rebuilding its international presence following the global disruption caused by COVID-19. According to Minister Upston, the Board’s work is critical in driving international visitor numbers and ensuring that tourism continues to deliver strong benefits for the economy.

“The Board’s work is critical as we drive up international visitor numbers to New Zealand,” she said. “Tourism is New Zealand’s second largest export and a key part of our plan to grow the economy.”

The new appointees will serve varying terms:

Chris Roberts, Kevin Malloy, and Jacqui Walshe – Two-year terms.

Jane Patterson, Jonathan Cameron, and Piers Bebbington – Three-year terms.

Recognising Outgoing Members

Minister Upston also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing members Steve Chadwick, Jan Hunt, Colleen Neville, Amanda Butler, and Kauahi Ngapora, thanking them for their dedication and leadership during their tenure.

“I thank them for their significant contributions and look forward to working with our new members as they begin their terms,” Minister Upston said.

Looking Ahead

The appointments come at a pivotal time for the sector, as New Zealand competes in a highly competitive global tourism market. With increasing demand for sustainable travel and authentic cultural experiences, the Board will be tasked with balancing international promotion, economic returns, and the need to safeguard New Zealand’s natural and cultural heritage.

Tourism New Zealand’s ongoing strategy focuses on high-value visitors, encouraging longer stays, deeper regional exploration, and greater spending across the economy. The refreshed Board is expected to guide these efforts, ensuring the sector remains robust, adaptable, and a cornerstone of New Zealand’s future prosperity.