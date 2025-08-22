Left Menu

Security Breach at Parliament: Man Scales Wall, Sparks Investigation

A man breached Parliament's security by scaling a wall, raising alarms and prompting an investigation by multiple agencies. Climbing a tree for access, his motive remains unknown as central agencies question him. The incident resurfaces concerns from a previous similar breach coinciding with the 2001 attack anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:31 IST
Security Breach at Parliament: Man Scales Wall, Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming breach of security, a man scaled the wall of Parliament early Friday morning. He was promptly apprehended by vigilant security personnel and handed over to the police for interrogation, according to official sources.

The incident unfolded around 6.30 am, when the unidentified individual gained entry by ascending a tree and surmounting the boundary wall into the Parliament premises. Multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police's Special Cell, are currently questioning the suspect.

A police source noted that the man utilized the tree for illegal access before his detainment. The breach has sparked serious security concerns, reminiscent of the December 13, 2023, incident where individuals deployed smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha chamber, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025