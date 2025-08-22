Security Breach at Parliament: Man Scales Wall, Sparks Investigation

In an alarming breach of security, a man scaled the wall of Parliament early Friday morning. He was promptly apprehended by vigilant security personnel and handed over to the police for interrogation, according to official sources.

The incident unfolded around 6.30 am, when the unidentified individual gained entry by ascending a tree and surmounting the boundary wall into the Parliament premises. Multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police's Special Cell, are currently questioning the suspect.

A police source noted that the man utilized the tree for illegal access before his detainment. The breach has sparked serious security concerns, reminiscent of the December 13, 2023, incident where individuals deployed smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha chamber, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)