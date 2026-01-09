Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP and ED Over Alleged Political Intrusions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has leveled serious allegations against the Enforcement Directorate, accusing it of acting as an instrument for the BJP's political motives. This comes in light of her intervention at premises linked to I-PAC, coinciding with an ED raid on Thursday.

Addressing a rally after a significant 10-km protest march, Banerjee clarified that her presence at the raid site was in the role of Trinamool Congress chairperson, not as the Chief Minister. Emphasizing that she acted lawfully, Banerjee reiterated her stance against what she called an attempt to compromise her party's strategy before the 2026 Assembly elections.

The chief minister didn't hold back in her broader criticism, accusing the central government of overreaching through the ED and likening the situation to political coups in other states. She further announced plans to challenge the Election Commission, alleging attempts to manipulate voter lists in favor of the BJP.

