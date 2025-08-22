Left Menu

Supreme Court's New Directive: Stray Dogs to Be Sterilized and Returned

The Supreme Court modified its earlier directive on stray dogs, mandating that captured dogs in Delhi-NCR should be sterilized, vaccinated, and released back in the same area unless they have rabies or show aggression. Municipalities are to create feeding spaces and enforce no-feeding zones in streets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:52 IST
Supreme Court's New Directive: Stray Dogs to Be Sterilized and Returned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday revised its previous directive concerning stray dogs, mandating that canines captured in Delhi-NCR must be sterilized, vaccinated, and released back into their original territories. Exceptions apply to dogs infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behavior.

A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath emphasized the need to establish designated feeding areas within municipal wards, prohibiting feeding dogs on the streets. Violators will face legal actions, addressing safety concerns linked to unregulated feeding and dog attacks.

The court expanded the case to include all states and union territories, aiming for a nationwide resolution to the issue. Pending cases in different high courts will be consolidated under the Supreme Court's jurisdiction as a part of formulating a comprehensive national policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025