Supreme Court's New Directive: Stray Dogs to Be Sterilized and Returned

The Supreme Court on Friday revised its previous directive concerning stray dogs, mandating that canines captured in Delhi-NCR must be sterilized, vaccinated, and released back into their original territories. Exceptions apply to dogs infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behavior.

A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath emphasized the need to establish designated feeding areas within municipal wards, prohibiting feeding dogs on the streets. Violators will face legal actions, addressing safety concerns linked to unregulated feeding and dog attacks.

The court expanded the case to include all states and union territories, aiming for a nationwide resolution to the issue. Pending cases in different high courts will be consolidated under the Supreme Court's jurisdiction as a part of formulating a comprehensive national policy.

