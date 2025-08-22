Left Menu

Supreme Court Reverses Course on Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court modified its directive on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, reversing an earlier decision to relocate them permanently to shelters. Initially responding to rising dog bite incidents, the court now mandates sterilization and vaccination before returning dogs to their original locations.

Updated: 22-08-2025 13:39 IST
In a significant turnaround, the Supreme Court on Friday altered its previous directive concerning stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. This decision comes after uproar over its initial plan to permanently relocate the dogs to shelters due to alarming statistics on dog bites and rabies cases.

Back in July, the Supreme Court took notice of a media report detailing severe incidents of dog bites, sparking the August 11 order that called for the swift relocation of all stray dogs to shelters, drawing protests.

On August 22, a three-judge bench modified the order, now requiring that stray dogs be sterilized, vaccinated, and released in their respective areas, acknowledging the shortcomings in local authorities' enforcement of animal birth control measures.



