Court Sentences Duo to 12 Years for Charas Possession

A court in Ghumarwin sentenced two individuals, Devendra Kumar and Mukesh Negi, to 12 years imprisonment each for possessing over 6 kg of charas. They were also fined Rs one lakh each. The case was registered under the Narcotics Act following a police operation that unearthed the illegal substance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:54 IST
In a significant ruling, a Ghumarwin court has sentenced two men to 12 years imprisonment for possession of a hefty stash of charas, weighing over 6 kg.

The Special Judge, Mohit Bansal, also levied a fine of Rs one lakh on each of the convicts, Devendra Kumar and Mukesh Negi, both residents of Kullu district. A failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of imprisonment.

The case dates back to 2022 when Inspector Bhupendra Singh's team from Sadar police station carried out a search operation in Padgal, leading to the discovery of the narcotic. A case was subsequently filed against the duo under the Narcotics Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

