MCD to Strengthen Efforts on Stray Dog Control Following Supreme Court Ruling

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to implement the Supreme Court's modified directive on stray dog management in Delhi-NCR. The court ordered that stray dogs should be sterilized and vaccinated before being released back. Feeding areas will be established by the civic bodies, ensuring public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing to enforce the Supreme Court's revised orders concerning stray dogs across the national capital region. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh affirmed that the MCD will work diligently to adhere to the court directive, emphasizing the dual priority of animal welfare and public safety.

Following the Supreme Court's decision, stray dogs will undergo sterilization and vaccination procedures prior to being released back into their original environments. The MCD has committed to utilizing its 20 Animal Birth Control centers to facilitate this process efficiently.

A special focus will also be placed on establishing designated feeding areas for strays, thus mitigating potential conflicts between dog enthusiasts and the general public. The Supreme Court ruling highlights the need for safe and structured management of stray dog populations.

