MCD to Strengthen Efforts on Stray Dog Control Following Supreme Court Ruling

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing to enforce the Supreme Court's revised orders concerning stray dogs across the national capital region. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh affirmed that the MCD will work diligently to adhere to the court directive, emphasizing the dual priority of animal welfare and public safety.

Following the Supreme Court's decision, stray dogs will undergo sterilization and vaccination procedures prior to being released back into their original environments. The MCD has committed to utilizing its 20 Animal Birth Control centers to facilitate this process efficiently.

A special focus will also be placed on establishing designated feeding areas for strays, thus mitigating potential conflicts between dog enthusiasts and the general public. The Supreme Court ruling highlights the need for safe and structured management of stray dog populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)