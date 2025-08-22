High Stakes Legal Battle: Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya's Appeal in Apex Court

The Supreme Court is set to review a plea aimed at halting unverified public commentary surrounding the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen. The case highlights complex diplomatic efforts to convert her death sentence to life imprisonment.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta instructed the petitioner to communicate with the Attorney General's office. Meanwhile, proceedings have been scheduled for further hearing on August 25, with the case tagged alongside a petition from Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council.

Petitioner K A Paul, claiming insight into ongoing negotiations, insists that unverified statements are undermining progress. He insists on a comprehensive media gag order until authorized information is available. Priya's fate remains in diplomatic balance as the government strives for her safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)