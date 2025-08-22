Rocket Strike Near UN Headquarters Amid Libya's Ongoing Turmoil

A rocket landed near the United Nations' headquarters in Libya, specifically in the volatile western region, while the UN envoy was updating the Security Council.

No injuries were reported post-launch on Thursday night, as the rocket hit close to the mission's base in Janzour, which is situated roughly 12 kilometers west of Tripoli, Libya's capital. The compound itself remained unharmed, according to the UN's statement.

The attack coincided with UN envoy Hanna Tetteh's Security Council briefing, where she proposed a roadmap for Libya, advocating for a new unified government to facilitate fair elections and effective governance. This incident highlights the ongoing instability in Libya, which remains divided between rival authorities and has endured chaos since Gaddafi's fall in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)