Left Menu

Rocket Strike Near UN Headquarters Amid Libya's Ongoing Turmoil

A rocket struck near the UN headquarters in Libya's western region without causing casualties. Libya remains in chaos with divided governance, following the 2011 uprising. UN envoy Hanna Tetteh briefed the Security Council, presenting a roadmap for a unified government and credible elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:44 IST
Rocket Strike Near UN Headquarters Amid Libya's Ongoing Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A rocket landed near the United Nations' headquarters in Libya, specifically in the volatile western region, while the UN envoy was updating the Security Council.

No injuries were reported post-launch on Thursday night, as the rocket hit close to the mission's base in Janzour, which is situated roughly 12 kilometers west of Tripoli, Libya's capital. The compound itself remained unharmed, according to the UN's statement.

The attack coincided with UN envoy Hanna Tetteh's Security Council briefing, where she proposed a roadmap for Libya, advocating for a new unified government to facilitate fair elections and effective governance. This incident highlights the ongoing instability in Libya, which remains divided between rival authorities and has endured chaos since Gaddafi's fall in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025