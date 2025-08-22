Left Menu

Bias Allegations and Selection Controversies at Calcutta University

Calcutta University's interim vice-chancellor, Santa Dutta, criticized the state government for excluding her from the interview process for a permanent VC post. Dutta claimed bias against her due to her decision-making and apolitical stance. Education Minister Bratya Basu also accused her of overstaying her position.

In a critical statement, Santa Dutta, the officiating vice-chancellor of Calcutta University, accused the West Bengal government of bias after she was not interviewed for the permanent VC position despite her qualifications.

Dutta, who has served in various administrative capacities, claimed her apolitical stance and refusal to alter the exam schedule clashing with a political event may have resulted in her exclusion. Critics, including Education Minister Bratya Basu, suggest her tenure is improperly extended.

The selection panel, led by a former Supreme Court judge, conducted interviews from August 19-21, calling over 20 academics, but Dutta was not among them. Two senior academics are currently considered for the full-time VC role.

