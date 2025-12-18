Trailblazing Battle: NRI Challenges Workplace Bias for Women with Endometriosis

In a pioneering legal battle, UK-based NRI Sanju Pal is fighting against workplace discrimination linked to endometriosis, marking the first case of its kind under the UK's Equality Act 2010. Her appeal in the High Court aims to challenge the corporate culture and disability discrimination faced by women with the chronic ailment.

Represented by Kilgannon & Partners, Pal is contesting her dismissal from Accenture, arguing that the company's "up or out" model is unfair under the UK's Employment Rights Act 1996. She questions the legality of dismissals based on readiness for promotion rather than current job performance.

The case sheds light on the broader issue, as endometriosis affects 1.5 million women in the UK. A positive outcome could set a significant precedent for disability rights and fair treatment of employees with chronic conditions in the corporate environment, with judgment expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)