Trailblazing Battle: NRI Challenges Workplace Bias for Women with Endometriosis
Sanju Pal, an NRI professional from the UK, is challenging corporate discrimination against women with endometriosis. Her case, currently in a High Court tribunal, targets unfair dismissal practices at Accenture and could redefine workplace rights for women with chronic conditions under UK law.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a pioneering legal battle, UK-based NRI Sanju Pal is fighting against workplace discrimination linked to endometriosis, marking the first case of its kind under the UK's Equality Act 2010. Her appeal in the High Court aims to challenge the corporate culture and disability discrimination faced by women with the chronic ailment.
Represented by Kilgannon & Partners, Pal is contesting her dismissal from Accenture, arguing that the company's "up or out" model is unfair under the UK's Employment Rights Act 1996. She questions the legality of dismissals based on readiness for promotion rather than current job performance.
The case sheds light on the broader issue, as endometriosis affects 1.5 million women in the UK. A positive outcome could set a significant precedent for disability rights and fair treatment of employees with chronic conditions in the corporate environment, with judgment expected soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court Delays Hearing in Adulterated Cough Syrup Case
Delhi High Court Upholds the Rights of HIV Positive BSF Constable
Delhi High Court to Deliver Verdict on MP Mahua Moitra's Plea Against Lokpal Sanction
Nepal High Court Grants Rabi Lamichhane Bail in Fraud and Crime Case
Allahabad High Court Upholds Multiple FIRs Against MP Chandra Shekhar