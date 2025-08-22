Left Menu

J&K Lieutenant Governor Fires Two Employees Linked to Terror Activities

Two government employees in Jammu and Kashmir were dismissed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha due to alleged terror-related activities. They include Siyad Ahmad Khan and Khurshid Ahmad Rather, accused of aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba. Officials underscored a zero-tolerance approach to terror links within government ranks.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Fires Two Employees Linked to Terror Activities
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has dismissed two government employees, citing their involvement in terror activities. Eyed as an internal threat, both individuals were implicated in a web of illegal activities by official investigations.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made the decisive move under Article 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution. The dismissed employees, Siyad Ahmad Khan of the Sheep Husbandry Department and school teacher Khurshid Ahmad Rather, were linked to terror groups, including the notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Authorities allege that Rather acted as an overground worker for the terrorist organization, assisting in arms and narcotics smuggling across the Line of Control. Similarly, Khan was accused of harboring terrorists and collaborating with handlers based in Pakistan. The dismissals signal a steadfast zero-tolerance policy towards terror ties within government agencies.

