North Korean leader Kim Jong Un publicly acknowledged his nation's soldiers who participated in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, describing them as 'heroic'. During a ceremony, Kim decorated returning soldiers and offered heartfelt consolations to the families of those who died in battle.

Standing before a poignant memorial wall, Kim emotionally embraced the children of fallen soldiers, showing a personal touch rarely seen in international diplomatic relations. The leader also attended a concert and banquet honoring these troops and their families, further solidifying their sacrifices as a source of national pride.

The latest event in a series of public honors, Kim described the military mission in Russia as a 'victorious conclusion'. However, the suggestion of troop withdrawal remains uncertain, even as reports indicate a significant loss of life and the potential for additional deployments.

