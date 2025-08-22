Left Menu

Kashmir's Rotten Meat Scandal: Concerns and Calls for Action

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, urges transparency on the 'rotten meat scandal' in Kashmir to alleviate public anxiety. Authorities have conducted raids and seized spoiled meat. The Mirwaiz calls for a foolproof system to prevent future incidents and stresses the need for local, regulated slaughterhouses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:32 IST
Kashmir's Rotten Meat Scandal: Concerns and Calls for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, leading the Hurriyat Conference, has prompted a call for transparency regarding the ongoing 'rotten meat scandal' that has unsettled Kashmir. This controversy has heightened public anxiety as the sale of unsafe meat raises questions about food safety in the area.

Recent operations by authorities saw multiple raids targeting vendors selling unhygienic and expired meat across the Kashmir valley. Substantial amounts of spoiled meat were seized and subsequently destroyed, as officials addressed looming public health risks under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The Mirwaiz emphasized the importance of public accountability and called for the establishment of local regulated slaughterhouses. He insisted on strict adherence to hygiene and Islamic guidelines to regain the public's trust. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) has also pledged cooperation with the government's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025