Kashmir's Rotten Meat Scandal: Concerns and Calls for Action

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, leading the Hurriyat Conference, has prompted a call for transparency regarding the ongoing 'rotten meat scandal' that has unsettled Kashmir. This controversy has heightened public anxiety as the sale of unsafe meat raises questions about food safety in the area.

Recent operations by authorities saw multiple raids targeting vendors selling unhygienic and expired meat across the Kashmir valley. Substantial amounts of spoiled meat were seized and subsequently destroyed, as officials addressed looming public health risks under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The Mirwaiz emphasized the importance of public accountability and called for the establishment of local regulated slaughterhouses. He insisted on strict adherence to hygiene and Islamic guidelines to regain the public's trust. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) has also pledged cooperation with the government's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)