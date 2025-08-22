Left Menu

Indonesia's Manpower Minister Charged in Corruption Scandal

Indonesia's deputy manpower minister, Immanuel Ebenezer, has been charged with extortion related to illegal fees for safety permits. This marks the first corruption case against a member of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet. Charges include demands for fees far exceeding the official rate since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 17:01 IST
Indonesia's Manpower Minister Charged in Corruption Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's deputy manpower minister, Immanuel Ebenezer, faces extortion charges, according to anti-graft officials. The politician, along with 10 others, including ministry officials, allegedly profited from inflated safety permit fees.

This is the first corruption case implicating a member of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet since he assumed office. Ebenezer, expressing remorse but denying charges, was shown in an orange vest during the press conference. The investigation alleges fees were far beyond official rates, affecting construction and manufacturing employees.

The anti-graft agency seized cars, motorcycles, and cash as evidence. A presidential spokesperson indicated that Ebenezer would be replaced if found guilty, highlighting the administration's anti-corruption efforts.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025