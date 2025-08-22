Indonesia's Manpower Minister Charged in Corruption Scandal

Indonesia's deputy manpower minister, Immanuel Ebenezer, faces extortion charges, according to anti-graft officials. The politician, along with 10 others, including ministry officials, allegedly profited from inflated safety permit fees.

This is the first corruption case implicating a member of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet since he assumed office. Ebenezer, expressing remorse but denying charges, was shown in an orange vest during the press conference. The investigation alleges fees were far beyond official rates, affecting construction and manufacturing employees.

The anti-graft agency seized cars, motorcycles, and cash as evidence. A presidential spokesperson indicated that Ebenezer would be replaced if found guilty, highlighting the administration's anti-corruption efforts.