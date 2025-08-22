AURIC Industrial City Approves ₹200 Crore Investments, 1,000 Jobs in Maharashtra

The Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area, branded as the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), has approved the allotment of industrial plots worth over ₹200 crore in investments across multiple sectors. The decision was taken during a recent Land Allotment Committee meeting, marking another milestone for India’s first integrated Greenfield Smart Industrial City, developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC).

The fresh wave of approvals spans diverse sectors, including specialty food ingredients, paper products, electronics manufacturing, road construction equipment, and alloy casting, and is expected to generate approximately 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

Transparent Land Allotment for Priority and Expansion Projects

The Land Allotment Committee, comprising representatives from Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) and NICDC, evaluated proposals based on project feasibility, turnover, land requirements, and long-term expansion plans. The applications were submitted under Priority and Expansion categories, ensuring that both new investors and existing companies looking to expand received a fair opportunity.

The rigorous evaluation process also took into account the sustainability practices, employment generation potential, and sectoral significance of each project.

Key Projects Approved

Specialty Food Ingredients Plant – Science for Society Techno Services Pvt. Ltd.

Plot size: 37,388 sq.m. in Sector 12

Status: Granted Mega Project status by the Industries Department

Investment: ₹104 crore

Jobs Created: 325+

Features: A zero-discharge facility designed to minimize environmental impact, reinforcing the city’s commitment to eco-friendly practices.

Expansion in Paper Products – Su-Tantra Paper Products Pvt. Ltd.

Plot size: 370.79 sq.m. in Sector 5 (adjacent to existing unit)

Investment: Expansion of current facility with ₹8–10 crore turnover base

Purpose: Strengthening production capacity in the paper products segment, with potential to support both domestic and export markets.

Road Construction Equipment Manufacturing – Alankar Engineering Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Plot size: 7,378 sq.m. in Sector 5 (expansion)

Investment: ₹17.5 crore

Existing presence: 8,200 sq.m. plot allotted in 2022

Impact: Expansion will enhance the company’s manufacturing scale in the road construction and infrastructure sector.

Electronics Manufacturing – Lonbest India Pvt. Ltd.

Plot size: 37,388.70 sq.m. in Sector 12

Status: Mega Project

Investment: ₹110 crore

Jobs Created: 500+

Focus: Establishing a complete electronics manufacturing system, including chipsets and printed circuit boards (PCBs). The project aligns with India’s semiconductor and electronics growth mission.

Alloy Casting Expansion – Varad Alloy Casting

Plot size: 6,057 sq.m. in Sector 5

Category: Priority expansion

Plan: Setting up a new foundry for aluminium castings and die casting, which will support automotive, industrial machinery, and defense sectors.

Boosting Investor Confidence Through Engagement

The Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra have intensified their engagement with industry stakeholders to promote investment-led growth in AURIC.

Recent visits by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, and DPIIT Secretary, Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, underscored the Centre’s commitment to strengthening policy frameworks, resolving industry concerns, and building investor confidence. These engagements are part of a broader strategy to attract both domestic and global investors to the region.

Significance of AURIC: India’s First Smart Industrial City

AURIC forms the centerpiece of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and represents a new model of industrial urbanization in India. Key highlights include:

Smart Infrastructure: End-to-end digital administration and e-governance systems.

Eco-Friendly Practices: Emphasis on sustainable, zero-discharge, and green-certified industrial facilities.

Multi-Modal Connectivity: Strategic connectivity by road, rail, and air, linking industries seamlessly to major domestic and global markets.

Integrated Ecosystem: A balanced design combining industrial zones, logistics hubs, and residential areas, making it a self-contained smart city.

With its plug-and-play infrastructure, transparent land allotment processes, and investor-friendly policies, AURIC is positioning itself as a preferred investment destination for advanced manufacturing and sustainable industrial development.

A Step Towards Industrial Transformation

The approval of these projects is expected to not only boost industrial diversification in Maharashtra but also create a multiplier effect on the regional economy. With over ₹200 crore in new investments and nearly 1,000 jobs on the horizon, AURIC continues to demonstrate its role as a catalyst for India’s manufacturing revolution.