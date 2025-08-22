India Elected Chairman of AIBD Executive Board at 23rd GC in Thailand

In a landmark recognition of its leadership in global broadcasting, India has been elected Chairman of the Executive Board of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) during the 23rd AIBD General Conference (GC 2025) held in Phuket, Thailand, from 19–21 August 2025. India secured the highest number of votes, underscoring broad international confidence in its media and broadcasting vision.

This achievement comes as a significant milestone, as India last chaired the AIBD Executive Council in 2016. The appointment consolidates India’s position at the forefront of media development and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly as its tenure as President of the AIBD General Conference continues until August 2025.

India’s Role and Vision

Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati and President of the AIBD General Conference, expressed gratitude to all member countries and organizations for their support. Representing the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, he remarked:

“We deeply value the confidence placed in India’s leadership. Over the past five decades, we have worked as a team within AIBD in various capacities, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration both collectively and through bilateral partnerships in organizing future AIBD programs and initiatives.”

He also congratulated the newly elected office bearers and reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing collaborative media initiatives in line with the conference’s 2025 theme, “Media for People, Peace & Prosperity.”

About AIBD

The Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD), founded in 1977 under the auspices of UNESCO, is a unique regional inter-governmental organization dedicated to enhancing cooperation and innovation in broadcasting and media.

Membership strength: Over 92 organizations from 45 countries .

Government Members: 26, represented by 48 national broadcasters.

Affiliate Members: 44, drawn from 28 countries and regions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Arab States, and North America.

India is a founding member of AIBD, represented by Prasar Bharati, the country’s public service broadcaster, on behalf of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. Over the years, India has actively contributed to AIBD’s initiatives, training programs, and policy frameworks.

Highlights of the 23rd AIBD General Conference

The 23rd General Conference and Associated Meetings, chaired by Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, concluded successfully in Phuket. The event brought together policymakers, broadcasters, and media professionals to discuss strategies for building a cooperative, innovative, and people-centered media ecosystem across the Asia-Pacific region.

Theme 2025: “Media for People, Peace & Prosperity.”

Focus areas: Enhancing digital transition, fostering regional cooperation, improving content standards, and using media for inclusive development.

Outcome: Renewed commitments to resource sharing, policy exchange, and media innovation as tools for peacebuilding and prosperity.

Strategic Significance of India’s Election

India’s election as Chairman of the AIBD Executive Board reinforces its leadership credentials in shaping the future of global broadcasting. It highlights India’s ability to:

Drive policy innovation in digital broadcasting and media technologies.

Champion capacity building for media professionals across developing nations.

Promote cross-border cultural exchange and inclusive storytelling.

Lead regional collaboration on peace-oriented and prosperity-driven content.

For India, the appointment not only strengthens its position in the Asia-Pacific media space but also provides a global platform to showcase Prasar Bharati’s transformation, digital adoption, and international broadcasting outreach.

Looking Ahead

India’s tenure as Chairman is expected to focus on:

Supporting public service broadcasting models in developing nations.

Enhancing training programs and skill development for young media professionals.

Building frameworks for media resilience, ethical journalism, and responsible use of AI in broadcasting.

Expanding collaborative projects with member nations to harness media for peace, education, and cultural diplomacy.

As India continues to hold both the Chairmanship of the AIBD Executive Board and the Presidency of its General Conference, it is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the global broadcasting agenda and advancing a vision of media as a force for unity, cultural preservation, and sustainable development.