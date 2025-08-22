Regional WHO Workshop in Mumbai Boosts Global Standards for Herbal Medicines

The four-day Regional Workshop on WHO Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for Herbal Medicines, jointly organized by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, and the World Health Organization – South-East Asia Regional Office (WHO-SEARO), concluded today at the RRAP-Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Mumbai.

The workshop served as a vital platform for regional cooperation, training, and knowledge exchange aimed at strengthening global herbal medicine quality standards.

Wide International Participation

The event brought together 19 international delegates from South-East Asian nations, including Bhutan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, alongside leading Indian experts from the herbal drug and pharmaceutical industry. Their collective participation highlighted the growing importance of herbal medicines in global healthcare systems and the urgent need for harmonized quality protocols.

Training Through Technical Sessions

The workshop featured 11 intensive technical sessions, delivered by experts from India’s herbal medicine and pharmaceutical sector. These covered:

WHO-GMP Guidelines : Ensuring global quality and safety compliance.

Quality Management Systems (QMS): Frameworks for consistent and reliable production.

Good Herbal Processing Practices (GHPP): Standardizing herbal drug preparation.

Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP): Ensuring raw material safety and sustainability.

Modern Quality Control Protocols: Integration of traditional knowledge with advanced laboratory standards.

This blend of theoretical training and practical orientation offered delegates a comprehensive understanding of the “farm-to-pharma” quality ecosystem.

Hands-On Exposure

To complement the sessions, participants visited Emami’s WHO-GMP-certified manufacturing plant and the Zandu Foundation for Healthcare farms. These visits showcased India’s end-to-end herbal medicine production standards, from cultivation and collection of raw materials to industrial-scale manufacturing under international compliance.

Delegates witnessed real-time examples of good practices, reinforcing the link between agricultural integrity, manufacturing excellence, and consumer safety.

Leadership Perspectives

Addressing the workshop, Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS, reiterated India’s vision of blending ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scientific rigor.

“India is committed to supporting the global acceptance of herbal medicines by aligning our heritage with global quality protocols,” he said, adding that harmonization of practices is essential for expanding India’s role in global herbal markets.

Dr. Pavan Godatwar, WHO-SEARO, commended India’s proactive leadership:

“India has played a leading role in establishing quality and safety benchmarks for herbal medicines. This collaboration with WHO is vital for strengthening trust, safety, and international trade in traditional medicine.”

A Step Toward Global Integration

The workshop marked an important milestone in building regional capacity for WHO-GMP, GHPP, and GACP implementation. It also strengthened dialogue between India and neighboring South-East Asian countries, creating opportunities for joint research, regulatory cooperation, and trade in herbal medicines.

With herbal products forming a significant component of Ayush exports and global wellness demand, India’s efforts are increasingly focused on standardization, certification, and sustainability. By working closely with WHO, the Ministry of Ayush aims to ensure that Indian herbal medicines meet international safety benchmarks, making them more competitive in global markets.

Towards a Global Herbal Standards Framework

The Ministry of Ayush and WHO-SEARO plan to continue organizing such training programs, aiming to:

Build regional harmonization of herbal medicine standards.

Equip policymakers and manufacturers with practical tools for GMP compliance .

Promote sustainability and ethical sourcing through GACP.

Encourage evidence-based validation of traditional formulations.

This initiative reinforces India’s broader goal of becoming a global hub for herbal medicine innovation, production, and regulation.