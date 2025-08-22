Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The End of a 15-Year Manhunt

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police has achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Praveen, a notorious fugitive wanted for a decade and a half. Praveen, the main accused in a brutal double murder case from 2010, was captured from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after eluding law enforcement for 15 years.

Praveen, also known as Lala, was linked to the chilling attack targeting Judge Rameshwar Dayal Rohilla's family in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The violent incident, a result of longstanding enmity, claimed the lives of the judge's father and brother, while injuring others. Despite a substantial reward on Praveen's capture, he managed to remain out of reach until now.

Under the command of Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh M N, the task force executed a meticulously planned operation based on precise intelligence, leading to Praveen's arrest. Meanwhile, efforts are intensified to track down his brother Parsaram, who is still on the run, as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)