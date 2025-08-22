Left Menu

Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The End of a 15-Year Manhunt

The Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested Praveen, a wanted criminal who evaded capture for over 15 years, in Ghaziabad. Charged with a double murder in 2010, he had a Rs 5 lakh reward on his head. His brother remains at large, while further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:57 IST
Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The End of a 15-Year Manhunt
Praveen
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police has achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Praveen, a notorious fugitive wanted for a decade and a half. Praveen, the main accused in a brutal double murder case from 2010, was captured from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after eluding law enforcement for 15 years.

Praveen, also known as Lala, was linked to the chilling attack targeting Judge Rameshwar Dayal Rohilla's family in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The violent incident, a result of longstanding enmity, claimed the lives of the judge's father and brother, while injuring others. Despite a substantial reward on Praveen's capture, he managed to remain out of reach until now.

Under the command of Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh M N, the task force executed a meticulously planned operation based on precise intelligence, leading to Praveen's arrest. Meanwhile, efforts are intensified to track down his brother Parsaram, who is still on the run, as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

 United States
2
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025