WTO Panel Sides with Indonesia in EU Biodiesel Duty Dispute

In a significant development, a World Trade Organization panel has ruled in favor of Indonesia in its complaint against the European Union regarding countervailing duties on biodiesel imports from Indonesia. The decision was revealed in a panel ruling on Friday.

Indonesia, the world's leading producer of palm oil, initiated the dispute in 2023, alleging that the EU's duties on biodiesel imports violated WTO regulations. The panel recommended the EU align its practices with the SCM Agreement obligations. The European market is vital for Indonesian biodiesel, primarily derived from palm oil.

Although the ruling can be appealed, the absence of a functional WTO Appellate Body, halted since 2019 due to blocked judge appointments during former U.S. President Donald Trump's term, means no final decision can be reached at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)