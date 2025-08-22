Left Menu

WTO Panel Sides with Indonesia in EU Biodiesel Duty Dispute

The WTO panel supported Indonesia's claims against EU countervailing duties on Indonesian biodiesel. Despite the ruling, a final resolution is stalled due to the lack of a functioning WTO Appellate Body since 2019, owing to blocked judge appointments by former U.S. President Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:16 IST
WTO Panel Sides with Indonesia in EU Biodiesel Duty Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant development, a World Trade Organization panel has ruled in favor of Indonesia in its complaint against the European Union regarding countervailing duties on biodiesel imports from Indonesia. The decision was revealed in a panel ruling on Friday.

Indonesia, the world's leading producer of palm oil, initiated the dispute in 2023, alleging that the EU's duties on biodiesel imports violated WTO regulations. The panel recommended the EU align its practices with the SCM Agreement obligations. The European market is vital for Indonesian biodiesel, primarily derived from palm oil.

Although the ruling can be appealed, the absence of a functional WTO Appellate Body, halted since 2019 due to blocked judge appointments during former U.S. President Donald Trump's term, means no final decision can be reached at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
2
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States
4
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025