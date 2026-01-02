Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rules in Trademark Dispute

The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of the 'Activepushpa' trademark, citing its deceptive similarity to the pre-existing 'Hempushpa' mark used by a Delhi-based ayurvedic medicine manufacturer. The ruling highlights the importance of distinctiveness in branding within the pharmaceutical industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:36 IST
Delhi High Court Rules in Trademark Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ruled that the trademark 'Activepushpa' must be removed due to its similarity with the existing 'Hempushpa' mark. The decision came after a petition filed by Rajvaidya Shital Prasad and sons, claiming prior usage and registration of 'Hempushpa'.

Justice Tejas Karia, addressing the case under the Trademark Act, found that 'Activepushpa', owned by Karna Goomar and associates, deceitfully resembles the 'Hempushpa' mark, both phonetically and visually. This ruling emphasizes the need for distinctiveness in trademark registrations to avoid consumer confusion.

The court emphasized that 'Activepushpa's' resemblance to 'Hempushpa' could cause consumer deception regarding product origins. As a result, the trademark is ordered to be expunged from the registry, reinforcing the judicial stance on protecting established brands in the ayurvedic medicine sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
2
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India
3
Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

 India
4
Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026