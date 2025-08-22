SA Prepares Second National Report on New Urban Agenda After Consultations

The Department of Human Settlements has concluded nationwide consultations to inform the country’s Second National Report on Progress in Implementing the New Urban Agenda (NUA), reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to shaping inclusive, resilient, and sustainable cities.

The announcement was made by Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane during her keynote address at the 2025 National Urban Forum (NUF), hosted at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban from 21–22 August.

The Global Framework: New Urban Agenda

The NUA, adopted in Quito, Ecuador, in October 2016, provides a global framework to guide governments in managing the challenges and opportunities of rapid and irreversible urbanisation over a 20-year horizon. It commits UN-Habitat Member States to voluntary action across housing, infrastructure, governance, and sustainability.

As part of these commitments, countries are required to submit quadrennial progress reports to the UN, highlighting achievements, challenges, and lessons learned. South Africa submitted its first NUA report in 2021, detailing steps taken to promote integrated urban governance and human settlements development.

South Africa’s Second Report: Broad-Based Consultations

Minister Simelane said the second national report has been shaped through an inclusive process involving public workshops, written submissions, case studies, and virtual dialogues across all nine provinces. This extensive engagement captured the perspectives of civil society, academia, the private sector, and local government.

“Your voices will be consolidated to inform the outcomes of this forum, which will shape and contribute to our national position for the Second Africa Urban Forum and the Thirteenth World Urban Forum in 2026,” she told delegates.

The draft will be submitted to Cabinet for approval before being made public.

Housing as a Cornerstone of Urban Transformation

The Minister emphasised that housing remains central to South Africa’s urbanisation strategy – not only as a shelter provision but also as a socioeconomic development imperative.

“As explicitly articulated in the National Development Plan and the Integrated Urban Development Framework, the development of sustainable human settlements requires an integrated approach. Expanding access to adequate and affordable housing is critical for achieving the inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable cities envisaged in the New Urban Agenda,” Simelane said.

She stressed that adequate housing extends beyond subsidies and grants. It encompasses access to land, flexible and affordable housing finance, responsible property market regulations, and climate-responsive planning to mitigate risks from floods, fires, and other disasters.

The Role of the IUDF

South Africa’s implementation of the NUA is anchored in the Integrated Urban Development Framework (IUDF), a national policy framework aimed at transforming urban spaces, addressing spatial inequality, and promoting inclusive economic growth.

The IUDF seeks to align housing, land use, transport, and economic development to create liveable, safe, resource-efficient towns and cities. Its principles mirror the goals of the NUA while being grounded in South Africa’s District Development Model (DDM), which emphasises cooperative governance.

National Urban Forum: A Platform for Dialogue

The 2025 NUF, held under the theme “Advancing Urban Transformation for Inclusive, Safe and Resilient Cities”, is South Africa’s second national-level forum since adopting the NUA. It serves as a mechanism endorsed by UN-Habitat to strengthen consensus on national priorities for sustainable urbanisation.

This year’s edition holds added significance as it coincides with South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 and Urban20 (U20), positioning the country to champion urban transformation at the global level.

Simelane said:

“The National Urban Forum is not just an event. It is a platform for consolidating our shared vision for sustainable human settlements. Together, we are shaping the future we want – one that improves quality of life, protects the environment, and fosters innovation.”

Toward the World Urban Forum 2026

The outcomes of the consultations and this year’s NUF will inform South Africa’s official position for the Second Africa Urban Forum and the Thirteenth World Urban Forum (WUF13) in 2026, where the country will present its progress and challenges on the international stage.

By reaffirming its commitments, South Africa aims to demonstrate how inclusive growth, resilience, and sustainability can drive urban development while addressing the legacy of spatial inequality and housing backlogs.