Left Menu

Legal Tensions Escalate Amid Hearings in Land-for-Jobs Case

The Delhi court refused a lawyer's request to delay arguments in the land-for-jobs case due to a lawyers' strike. Special Judge Vishal Gogne emphasized the need for speed, noting over 90 out of 99 accused have already presented arguments. The case involves alleged corruption during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as railway minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:38 IST
Legal Tensions Escalate Amid Hearings in Land-for-Jobs Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi court, on Friday, dismissed an advocate's request to postpone arguments in the high-profile land-for-jobs case, citing an ongoing lawyers' strike. The court labeled the request as 'self-serving' and not justified for adjournment.

Presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, the proceedings involve serious charges against numerous individuals, including former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Despite the lawyer strike, Judge Gogne stressed the importance of progressing with the case swiftly, as mandated by the Supreme Court.

The strike is in response to a controversial order allowing virtual evidence presentation by police, which has stirred the legal community in Delhi. Judge Gogne's insistence on continuing the trial underscores a commitment to judicial efficiency, amid tensions over legal processes in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States
2
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global
3
Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025