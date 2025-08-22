Legal Tensions Escalate Amid Hearings in Land-for-Jobs Case

The Delhi court, on Friday, dismissed an advocate's request to postpone arguments in the high-profile land-for-jobs case, citing an ongoing lawyers' strike. The court labeled the request as 'self-serving' and not justified for adjournment.

Presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, the proceedings involve serious charges against numerous individuals, including former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Despite the lawyer strike, Judge Gogne stressed the importance of progressing with the case swiftly, as mandated by the Supreme Court.

The strike is in response to a controversial order allowing virtual evidence presentation by police, which has stirred the legal community in Delhi. Judge Gogne's insistence on continuing the trial underscores a commitment to judicial efficiency, amid tensions over legal processes in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)