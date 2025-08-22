Left Menu

Fraudulent Government Job Scam Exposed: Man and Son Under Fire

Mumbai Police have booked Tanaji Shilimkar and his son, Kushal, for allegedly deceiving a retiree and his family, extracting Rs 72 lakh by promising fake government jobs. Victim Mohan Jadhav and relatives were defrauded with bogus job offers, including a fake State Bank of India appointment letter. Further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:27 IST
  • India

The Mumbai Police have taken action against a man and his son for orchestrating a deceptive job scam, defrauding a retired BEST bus conductor and his family of Rs 72 lakh. The accused, Tanaji Shilimkar and his son Kushal, are accused of luring victims with promises of securing positions in government and semi-government organizations.

Mohan Jadhav, the complainant, reported that Tanaji Shilimkar assured him of securing his daughter a job at the State Bank of India through the 'Chief Minister's quota,' prompting a payment of Rs 5 lakh. Jadhav's family, including his brother and nephews, collectively parted with Rs 28.55 lakh under similar pretenses.

The fraudulent activities spanned from March 2022 to February 2023, during which the Shilimkars amassed approximately Rs 72 lakh. The scam was uncovered when it became clear that the SBI branches where the victims were to be employed didn't exist. Police investigations are ongoing.

