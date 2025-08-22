Fraudulent Government Job Scam Exposed: Man and Son Under Fire

The Mumbai Police have taken action against a man and his son for orchestrating a deceptive job scam, defrauding a retired BEST bus conductor and his family of Rs 72 lakh. The accused, Tanaji Shilimkar and his son Kushal, are accused of luring victims with promises of securing positions in government and semi-government organizations.

Mohan Jadhav, the complainant, reported that Tanaji Shilimkar assured him of securing his daughter a job at the State Bank of India through the 'Chief Minister's quota,' prompting a payment of Rs 5 lakh. Jadhav's family, including his brother and nephews, collectively parted with Rs 28.55 lakh under similar pretenses.

The fraudulent activities spanned from March 2022 to February 2023, during which the Shilimkars amassed approximately Rs 72 lakh. The scam was uncovered when it became clear that the SBI branches where the victims were to be employed didn't exist. Police investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)