Rajasthan Moves Closer to 'One State One Election'

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, has given the green light to two crucial reports focused on the delimitation and reorganisation of panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies. This move is a significant step towards the state's ambitious 'One State One Election' goal.

The State Election Commission has taken immediate action by issuing guidelines to district collectors, ensuring that all necessary election-related arrangements, including the update of voter lists, are meticulously completed.

With these preparations underway, officials indicate that the State Election Commission could announce the long-anticipated elections at any moment, marking a pivotal development in the state's political landscape.