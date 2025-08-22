BMC Seeks Public Input on Ward Boundaries for Civic Elections

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is engaging citizens by inviting their suggestions and objections on the draft geographical boundaries of the wards for the impending civic elections. This move marks a significant step towards transparency and public participation.

Civic commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani has signed off on these drafts, with the public able to submit their feedback until 3 pm on September 22. These detailed ward boundaries were released late into the night, indicating the urgency and importance placed on the matter.

Once public opinions are considered, the BMC will publish the final ward boundaries. This process is crucial as elections for the BMC's general body, India's wealthiest civic body, have been postponed since March 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)