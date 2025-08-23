Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Missile from Yemen Targets Israel

The Israeli military confirmed that a missile fired from Yemen disintegrated mid-air, triggering air raid alerts across Israel. The missile, associated with the Houthi group, was intercepted by defense systems, with no injuries reported. This attack is part of ongoing Houthi actions in support of Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the Israeli military reported that a missile launched from Yemen likely broke apart mid-flight, causing air raid alarms to activate in several Israeli regions. The attempted attack removed any substantive damage or casualties due to the successful intervention of the aerial defense systems.

The military defense maneuvers successfully intercepted the missile, with Israeli police confirming no injuries. This marks yet another attempt by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, which controls substantial parts of Yemen, to target Israel, as they have repeatedly launched attacks on Israeli soil and maritime routes.

The Houthis claim their assaults are acts of support for Palestinians in Gaza. Despite numerous missile and drone attacks, most have been intercepted or failed to reach their targets. In response, Israel has conducted multiple retaliatory airstrikes, heightening tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

