Tragic Bus Accident in Western New York Claims Lives

A tragic accident unfolded in western New York as a tour bus rolled over on Interstate 90, resulting in several deaths and injuries, including children, according to the New York State Police.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with some passengers reportedly trapped inside the wreckage, while others were ejected from the bus at the time of the rollover.

The accident, occurring about 30 miles east of Buffalo, prompted local police to liaise with the bus operator, as investigations continue into the causes behind this calamity.

