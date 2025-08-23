Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Western New York Claims Lives

A devastating tour bus accident occurred on a major highway in western New York, causing multiple fatalities and injuries. The crash happened on Interstate 90, near Pembroke, leaving passengers trapped and some ejected from the vehicle. Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:46 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Western New York Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident unfolded in western New York as a tour bus rolled over on Interstate 90, resulting in several deaths and injuries, including children, according to the New York State Police.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with some passengers reportedly trapped inside the wreckage, while others were ejected from the bus at the time of the rollover.

The accident, occurring about 30 miles east of Buffalo, prompted local police to liaise with the bus operator, as investigations continue into the causes behind this calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

 Global
2
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

 Global
3
High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

 Global
4
Current World News Insights: Global Tensions and Challenges Highlighted

Current World News Insights: Global Tensions and Challenges Highlighted

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025