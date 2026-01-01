Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Fire at Swiss Ski Resort's Bar Leads to Multiple Fatalities

In a tragic turn of events at the start of the New Year, a fire swept through 'Le Constellation' bar in the luxurious ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, resulting in numerous casualties. Officials have confirmed that dozens have died and around a hundred others have incurred injuries.

The blaze, which erupted at 1:30 a.m., is thought to have been accidentally triggered by a birthday candle igniting the wooden ceiling. Two witnesses, French nationals Emma and Albane, described the quick spread of the fire, managing to escape barely in time through a narrow staircase as chaos ensued.

The disaster has invoked international responses, with Italy's ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, and Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin expressing their condolences. Investigations are ongoing, although preliminary findings do not suggest foul play, leaving the community in mourning and searching for answers.