Left Menu

Ukraine Warns Minsk: Guard Against Provocations in Zapad Drills

Ukraine's foreign ministry has warned Belarus against provocations during the upcoming Zapad-2025 military exercises. The drills, conducted with Russia, have raised security alerts in neighbouring countries. Ukraine urges vigilance from European partners while dismissing claims of Minsk planning to attack its neighbours as nonsense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:49 IST
Ukraine Warns Minsk: Guard Against Provocations in Zapad Drills

Ukraine's foreign ministry has issued a stern warning to Belarus, urging restraint during the joint Zapad-2025 military drills with Russia, scheduled for September. The ministry expressed concerns about potential provocations and called on European partners to maintain vigilance.

The ministry highlighted the history of Russian troop buildups near Ukraine's borders during previous military exercises like Zapad-2021. It cautioned Belarusian authorities against provocative actions and urged them to avoid escalating tensions along the borders.

Meanwhile, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed any notion of offensive intentions during the drills as 'complete nonsense.' However, neighbouring countries like Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia remain alert, considering the exercises a security threat, compounded by the scheduled use of sophisticated weaponry and nuclear planning scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025