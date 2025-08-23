Ukraine Warns Minsk: Guard Against Provocations in Zapad Drills

Ukraine's foreign ministry has issued a stern warning to Belarus, urging restraint during the joint Zapad-2025 military drills with Russia, scheduled for September. The ministry expressed concerns about potential provocations and called on European partners to maintain vigilance.

The ministry highlighted the history of Russian troop buildups near Ukraine's borders during previous military exercises like Zapad-2021. It cautioned Belarusian authorities against provocative actions and urged them to avoid escalating tensions along the borders.

Meanwhile, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed any notion of offensive intentions during the drills as 'complete nonsense.' However, neighbouring countries like Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia remain alert, considering the exercises a security threat, compounded by the scheduled use of sophisticated weaponry and nuclear planning scenarios.

