The geopolitical landscape is witnessing critical shifts as Vietnam expands its island-building activities in the Spratly Islands, potentially outpacing China's efforts, according to reports from the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In a separate development, U.S. law enforcement continues its scrutiny of former advisor John Bolton, as FBI agents searched his home amid a national security investigation focused on the unauthorized disclosure of classified information.

On a humanitarian front, Gaza faces a dire hunger crisis, with almost a quarter of the population approaching starvation, while the UN emphasizes urgent protective measures for workers susceptible to heat stress due to climate change.

