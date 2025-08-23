Left Menu

India-Pakistan Airspace Standoff Continues: Extensions and Tensions

India and Pakistan have both extended their airspace closures till September 24, following the Pahalgam terror attack. This restriction, affecting military and civilian flights, has been extended monthly since its initial imposition in April after the attack that killed 26 people.

India has once again prolonged its airspace closure to Pakistan-registered planes, pushing the deadline to September 24. This move comes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and sees the continuation of restrictions initially implemented in April.

The closure impacts aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Pakistan airlines and includes military flights, as stated in the Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued by both nations. The restrictions were originally set to expire on August 24 but have been extended monthly since their inception.

Pakistan reciprocated with a similar NOTAM on August 20, extending the ban on Indian aircraft. This situation underlines ongoing tensions between the two neighboring countries, as they continually renew air travel restrictions amidst strained diplomatic relations.

