UN Experts Decry Forced Evictions, Militarisation in Indonesia’s Mandalika Project

A group of United Nations human rights experts has issued an urgent warning about ongoing forced evictions, land seizures, and militarisation linked to Indonesia’s Mandalika tourism megaproject. The experts condemned the destruction of homes, small businesses, and Indigenous lands, warning of grave harm to the Sasak Peoples and long-term risks of deepened poverty and marginalisation.

Large-Scale Evictions

Between 15 and 17 July 2025, more than 186 family-run businesses in Tanjung Aan and surrounding areas were forcibly evicted, displacing over 2,000 people, the majority from the Indigenous Sasak community. Many of the affected enterprises were women-led businesses, vital sources of household income.

Residents reported that eviction notices were delivered by a private security company contracted by the state-owned InJourney Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), leaving families with only days to vacate. According to the experts, no consultations took place and free, prior and informed consent (FPIC)—a right guaranteed under international law for Indigenous Peoples—was not obtained.

“More than 700 security forces, including private personnel, destroyed homes, confiscated land, and left communities without adequate notice, housing, or resettlement,” the experts said.

Displacement and Intimidation

The evictions are not new. In Ebunut village, some families uprooted this July had already been displaced in previous eviction drives between 2019 and 2021. This marks their second forced removal in less than five years.

Reports of intimidation and excessive force during eviction operations have left communities in fear. The experts said that residents who attempted to protest or speak out publicly have faced harassment.

“These communities are now living in fear. The evictions are compounding poverty, displacing Indigenous Peoples, and pushing them deeper into marginalisation and destitution,” they warned.

A Project Mired in Controversy

The Mandalika tourism project, located on Lombok Island, has been promoted as a flagship development initiative aimed at boosting Indonesia’s international tourism profile. However, the project has been marred by allegations of human rights violations for years.

UN experts have repeatedly raised concerns with the Government of Indonesia, InJourney (formerly ITDC), and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which continues to finance the project.

They stressed that multilateral development banks carry a duty to ensure they do not fund initiatives that result in rights violations.

“By financing the Mandalika project, the AIIB risks being complicit in human rights abuses,” the experts cautioned.

Both ITDC and the private security firm could also be held legally liable for violations, they added.

Call for Immediate Action

The UN experts urged Indonesia and its implementing agencies to:

Suspend all further evictions .

Engage in transparent consultations with affected communities.

Provide remedies and compensation for those displaced.

Uphold international law protecting Indigenous Peoples and local residents.

They also condemned the use of private security forces in enforcing evictions, describing it as a dangerous escalation that undermines accountability and violates AIIB safeguard standards.

“Real development uplifts communities – it does not uproot them,” the experts said. “The people of Mandalika must not be sacrificed for a project that promises economic growth at the expense of human rights.”

Development vs. Human Rights

The situation in Mandalika reflects a broader tension between infrastructure-driven development and human rights protections in Southeast Asia. While projects like Mandalika promise foreign investment and job creation, experts warn that ignoring the rights of local communities risks undermining the very goals of sustainable development.

With international attention on the Mandalika case, human rights advocates say the Indonesian government has a chance to set an example by prioritizing inclusive, rights-based development that both boosts tourism and respects Indigenous communities.