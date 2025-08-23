Media Under Fire: Examining Journalism, Sovereignty, and Security

An FIR has been lodged by the Guwahati Police against journalists Siddharth Vardarajan, Karan Thapar, and others, accusing them of publishing controversial content on 'The Wire'. The articles, released after a terror attack, allegedly questioned India's national security strategies and stability.

The complaint, filed by Biju Verma, points to articles that purportedly cast the Indian state in a negative light, potentially undermining public confidence and giving validation to hostile narratives. The inclusion of Pakistani media figure Najam Sethi is said to lend an international dimension to the issue.

The Supreme Court has granted protection to the accused journalists against police action, opening a discourse on the balance between freedom of expression and national security. A demand has arisen for stringent scrutiny of content that risks inciting unrest and challenging constitutional governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)