Maratha Quota Controversy: Manoj Jarange's Protest Sparks Government Appeal

Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil has called on protest leader Manoj Jarange to negotiate with the government regarding the contentious Maratha reservation issue. Jarange plans to stage a protest at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, starting August 29, pressing for Maratha inclusion in the OBC category.

The state government is restructuring its approach to the Maratha reservation debate by reconstituting a cabinet sub-committee. The committee, led by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, aims to streamline the complex legal and administrative processes surrounding the issue.

Minister Patil emphasized the importance of lawful protests and warned against illegal demonstrations, hinting at government intervention if necessary. Meanwhile, efforts continue to provide OBC benefits to eligible Marathas through the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates.