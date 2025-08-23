Left Menu

Doctor's Mysterious Death Near Powerhouse Sparks Investigation

A doctor's body was found under suspicious circumstances near a powerhouse in Baraut. Police are investigating, as no injury marks were found, but the family suspects murder. Initially resisting a post-mortem, the family agreed once assured of prompt police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:02 IST
  • India

A body, identified as that of Dr. Parvez, was found under suspicious circumstances near a local powerhouse in Baraut, officials reported on Saturday.

The police, who arrived promptly after receiving the information, discovered the body without visible injury marks and sent it for a post-mortem.

The deceased's family suspects foul play, initially refusing the post-mortem but later consenting following police promises of a thorough and swift investigation. Baghpat Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai confirmed that an inquiry is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

