Shopkeeper's Drunken Rant Lands Him in Police Custody

A shopkeeper in Andheri was arrested after a video surfaced showing his drunken outburst against MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, led to the swift intervention of local police.

Sujit Dubey, 30, recorded the video during a night of drinking, sparking outrage among MNS activists who rushed to the MIDC Police station demanding action. In response, authorities apprehended Dubey and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Dubey faces potential charges as police continue their probe. The incident highlights the growing impact of social media on public behavior and the swift action law enforcement can take in response to viral content.

(With inputs from agencies.)