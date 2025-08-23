Left Menu

Shopkeeper's Drunken Rant Lands Him in Police Custody

A shopkeeper in Andheri, Sujit Dubey, was arrested following a viral video of his drunk tirade against MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The incident prompted swift police action as MNS activists expressed outrage. Dubey is currently under investigation by police after being booked for his actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:38 IST
Shopkeeper's Drunken Rant Lands Him in Police Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shopkeeper in Andheri was arrested after a video surfaced showing his drunken outburst against MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, led to the swift intervention of local police.

Sujit Dubey, 30, recorded the video during a night of drinking, sparking outrage among MNS activists who rushed to the MIDC Police station demanding action. In response, authorities apprehended Dubey and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Dubey faces potential charges as police continue their probe. The incident highlights the growing impact of social media on public behavior and the swift action law enforcement can take in response to viral content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025