Decade-Long Fugitive Finally Captured in Goa

Gyaneshwar Kaushik, wanted for over a decade for investment fraud and multiple cheating cases, was captured in Goa by Delhi Police. Initially starting his career as a tele-caller, he moved into fraudulent schemes. Known for living luxuriously, Kaushik has numerous cases registered across various states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After more than a decade on the run, Gyaneshwar Kaushik, a man connected with a string of investment fraud cases, has been apprehended by Delhi Police in Goa. The 38-year-old suspect has been a proclaimed offender since 2023 for his involvement in approximately 20 cheating cases across multiple states.

Kaushik's fraudulent activities began as a tele-caller selling insurance before he moved into deceitful investment schemes. Operating under aliases and establishing call centers, he convinced victims with promises of high returns, defrauding many, including a woman in Dwarka out of more than Rs 1 lakh.

Living in premium accommodations to avoid capture, Kaushik's arrest required a two-day surveillance operation in Goa. With multiple cases against him in Delhi, Haryana, and more, investigators are now working to uncover his network and follow the money trail.

