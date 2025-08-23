Decade-Long Fugitive Finally Captured in Goa

After more than a decade on the run, Gyaneshwar Kaushik, a man connected with a string of investment fraud cases, has been apprehended by Delhi Police in Goa. The 38-year-old suspect has been a proclaimed offender since 2023 for his involvement in approximately 20 cheating cases across multiple states.

Kaushik's fraudulent activities began as a tele-caller selling insurance before he moved into deceitful investment schemes. Operating under aliases and establishing call centers, he convinced victims with promises of high returns, defrauding many, including a woman in Dwarka out of more than Rs 1 lakh.

Living in premium accommodations to avoid capture, Kaushik's arrest required a two-day surveillance operation in Goa. With multiple cases against him in Delhi, Haryana, and more, investigators are now working to uncover his network and follow the money trail.

(With inputs from agencies.)